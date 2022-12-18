The Project

Argentina Fans Worried About The 'Drake Curse' After Drake Backs Them To Win The World Cup

Drake has backed Argentina to win the World Cup Final, but fans are worried

Canadian rapper Drake is backing Argentina to win the World Cup against France.

However, fans are worried that he's now cursed their chances. Drake has made a reputation for himself as a bad omen after backing several sporting teams over the years, with many of them losing.

The 'curse' started back in 2013, when Drake became a global ambassador for basketball team Toronto Raptors, only for them to go on and gain a reputation of choking in big games.

Since then Serena Williams losing a U.S. Open semi-final in 2015, Miami Heat losing in the NBA Finals to San Antonio in 2014 and Conor McGregor losing to Khabib Nurmagodov in 2018 are just a few of the results attributed to the 'Drake Curse'.

More recently in 2019, Drake posed for a photo with Manchester City star Sergio Aguero, only for the team to lose in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Then Drake placed a bet on Charles Leclerc winning the Spanish Grand Prix, which ended up resulting in the driver's engine failing mid-race. As a result of these unfortunate events, this phenomenon has earned the name 'The Drake Curse.'

Drake's apparent support of Argentina came about because of a now viral video clip, where Drake is seen wearing a Napoli shirt, while saying to someone off-screen, "I'll take Argentina..."

In 2019, Serie A team Roma joked on social media the club had banned any of its players from taking a photo with the rapper to avoid being cursed.

People online are freaking out over the endorsement, with some even saying, "I swear to god if Argentina loses, it's Drake's fault."

Argentina takes on France -- who are going after back-to-back World Cup titles-- on Sunday.

    Like Christmas lunches by the beach and ugly festive rashies, Australians have never been shy to put their unique spin on yuletide traditions.
