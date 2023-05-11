The Project

Archaeologist Starts Hallucinating After Opening Egyptian Tomb

We don’t remember that from Indiana Jones.

Archaeology is usually pretty boring. Sure, movies like 'Indiana Jones', 'Tomb Raider' and 'The Mummy' make it look cool, but it’s mostly researching, digging and using little make-up brushes to carefully remove dirt from old things.

Rarely do you have wild adventures and fight nazis (Unless your archaeological site is near a Trump Rally). 

Well, for one TV archaeologist, things did get a bit crazy while researching a tomb; he began to hallucinate.

Egyptologist Ramy Romany was shooting a scene for his new show on the Discovery channel ‘Mummies Unwrapped’ (A title so good, how could you not make a TV show) when he began to trip out and cough up blood.

He was looking for a mummy he believed to be Egyptian Pharaoh Akhenaten. While looking under the Tomb, he smelt something weird.  

“We go inside and start filming, and I go under that tomb, and I find things, and I'm breathing really heavy and everything, and there are bats inside, and the smell is so horrible, and I left that tomb, and I did not feel well,” Romany explained to The Jordan Harbinger Show.

“There's that ammonia bat urine smell, there's been snakes in there, along with just these very strange smells all going in, and your body is telling you 'stop breathing this is not good'.” 

The next day Romany took a turn for the worst, coughing up blood and hallucinating.

“We had doctors coming in, I was coughing blood. I was hallucinating, and my wife was really, really scared for me, and I don't know how I survived,” he said. 

Was it the Mummies curse? Or maybe he should have been wearing a mask and not breathing in bat piss? I reckon it’s probably the latter.

