The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Aquarium Believes Stingray Was Impregnated By Shark After It Mysteriously Becomes Pregnant

Aquarium Believes Stingray Was Impregnated By Shark After It Mysteriously Becomes Pregnant

Scientists at an aquarium have been left baffled after one of their stingrays became pregnant despite being in a tank without any male stingrays, leaving them to believe a shark may have done the deed.

The stingray, named Charlotte, at the Aquarium and Shark Lab by Team ECCO in North Carolina, appeared to have what researchers thought was swelling, leaving them to fear the possibility of cancer.

Upon further investigation, the researchers found Charlotte to be pregnant with multiple pups.

The researchers said there are two ways Charlotte may have gotten pregnant, with the first being by parthenogenesis.

Parthenogenesis is where the eggs develop on their own without fertilisation.

The other possibility is that Charlotte was impregnated by one of the two white spot bamboo male sharks that were released into her tank.

“We have been doing ultrasound on our ray, Charlotte, since September, when she began to swell. We documented multiple 'growths' internally and initially thought she had a cancer,” the aquarium said.

“In mid-July 2023, we moved two 1-year-old white spot bamboo males [sharks] into that tank. There was nothing we could find definitively about their maturation rate, so we did not think there would be an issue,” the Aquarium’s founder and executive director, Brenda Ramer, told WRAL.

“We started to notice bite marks on Charlotte, but saw other fish nipping at her, so we moved fish, but the biting continued.” Ramer explained that bite marks are a key indicator of mating in sharks, and poor Charlotte had bite marks on the tips of her fins.

Ramer added that the pups are due any day now, and they will not know who the father is (or isn’t) until they are born.

The pups will most likely have DNA testing conducted on them to solve the mystery.

French Village Bans People Scrolling On Their Phones While In Public Places
NEXT STORY

French Village Bans People Scrolling On Their Phones While In Public Places

Advertisement

Related Articles

French Village Bans People Scrolling On Their Phones While In Public Places

French Village Bans People Scrolling On Their Phones While In Public Places

With a population of fewer than 2,000 people, the small French village Seine-Port, south of Paris, has voted on a groundbreaking decision.
Mum Gives Controversial Set Of Rules Family Members Have To Follow To Meet Her Baby

Mum Gives Controversial Set Of Rules Family Members Have To Follow To Meet Her Baby

A Mum-to-be has made a list of rules everyone has to follow if they’re going to visit their newborn, and it has left the internet conflicted.
Data Reveals Aussies Spend More Than $7 Billion On Lotto Tickets A Year

Data Reveals Aussies Spend More Than $7 Billion On Lotto Tickets A Year

Data has revealed Aussies are spending billions on lottery tickets despite increasing cost of living pressures.
P!nk Pauses Sydney Show After Woman Goes Into Labour

P!nk Pauses Sydney Show After Woman Goes Into Labour

At P!nk’s first stadium show at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium, the ‘So What’ singer was forced to stop the show after a woman went into labour.
Search For Missing Ballarat Women Samantha Murphy Enters A Second Week

Search For Missing Ballarat Women Samantha Murphy Enters A Second Week

Missing persons detectives are renewing calls for public assistance as the investigation into a Ballarat woman's disappearance enters its second week.