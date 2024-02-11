Aquarium Believes Stingray Was Impregnated By Shark After It Mysteriously Becomes Pregnant

The stingray, named Charlotte, at the Aquarium and Shark Lab by Team ECCO in North Carolina, appeared to have what researchers thought was swelling, leaving them to fear the possibility of cancer.

Upon further investigation, the researchers found Charlotte to be pregnant with multiple pups.

The researchers said there are two ways Charlotte may have gotten pregnant, with the first being by parthenogenesis.

Parthenogenesis is where the eggs develop on their own without fertilisation.

The other possibility is that Charlotte was impregnated by one of the two white spot bamboo male sharks that were released into her tank.

“We have been doing ultrasound on our ray, Charlotte, since September, when she began to swell. We documented multiple 'growths' internally and initially thought she had a cancer,” the aquarium said.

“In mid-July 2023, we moved two 1-year-old white spot bamboo males [sharks] into that tank. There was nothing we could find definitively about their maturation rate, so we did not think there would be an issue,” the Aquarium’s founder and executive director, Brenda Ramer, told WRAL.

“We started to notice bite marks on Charlotte, but saw other fish nipping at her, so we moved fish, but the biting continued.” Ramer explained that bite marks are a key indicator of mating in sharks, and poor Charlotte had bite marks on the tips of her fins.

Ramer added that the pups are due any day now, and they will not know who the father is (or isn’t) until they are born.

The pups will most likely have DNA testing conducted on them to solve the mystery.