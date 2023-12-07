Applications Open For Season Two Of ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’

The news coincides with the release of the final episode of season one, where one contestant walks away with $US4. 56 million.

Keen applicants can apply online, with participants needing to be at least 21 years old, hold a valid passport and be able to commit to at least four weeks of filming.

Based on the 2021 South Korean drama series Squid Game, the competition show puts 456 contestants through physically and psychologically demanding challenges, with frequent eliminations until one lucky participant wins the biggest cash reward on reality television.

Squid Game: The Challenge has been a huge success for the streaming platform, rating as Netflix’s number one English-language show for the past two weeks and sitting in the Top 10 in 93 countries.

Despite its high viewership, the show has been rife with controversy, with several former contestants accusing the show of operating a “cruel” and “inhumane” filming environment.

The original scripted drama series was Netflix’s most popular show of all time, with 1.65 billion view hours in the 28 days after its release in September 2021.