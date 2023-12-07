The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Applications Open For Season Two Of ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’

Applications Open For Season Two Of ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’

Netflix has greenlit a second season of its hugely popular competition reality show ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’, with applications now open for contestants from all over the world.

The news coincides with the release of the final episode of season one, where one contestant walks away with $US4. 56 million.

Keen applicants can apply online, with participants needing to be at least 21 years old, hold a valid passport and be able to commit to at least four weeks of filming. 

Based on the 2021 South Korean drama series Squid Game, the competition show puts 456 contestants through physically and psychologically demanding challenges, with frequent eliminations until one lucky participant wins the biggest cash reward on reality television. 

Squid Game: The Challenge has been a huge success for the streaming platform, rating as Netflix’s number one English-language show for the past two weeks and sitting in the Top 10 in 93 countries.

Despite its high viewership, the show has been rife with controversy, with several former contestants accusing the show of operating a “cruel” and “inhumane” filming environment. 

The original scripted drama series was Netflix’s most popular show of all time, with 1.65 billion view hours in the 28 days after its release in September 2021. 

Statement From Food Standards Australia New Zealand Regarding Best Before Dates
NEXT STORY

Statement From Food Standards Australia New Zealand Regarding Best Before Dates

Advertisement

Related Articles

Statement From Food Standards Australia New Zealand Regarding Best Before Dates

Statement From Food Standards Australia New Zealand Regarding Best Before Dates

Statement From Food Standards Australia New Zealand Regarding Best Before Dates
McDonald’s Launches New Restaurant Called 'CosMcs', Serving “Otherworldly Beverage Creations”

McDonald’s Launches New Restaurant Called 'CosMcs', Serving “Otherworldly Beverage Creations”

McDonald's have unveiled its new restaurant CosMcs, which will focus on customisable beverages and offer an array of sweet and savoury snacks, with the first store set to open this month.
Survey Finds One In Five Men Are Wearing The Same Pair Of Underwear For A Whole Week

Survey Finds One In Five Men Are Wearing The Same Pair Of Underwear For A Whole Week

A new study has found that 20 per cent of British men are wearing the same pair of dirty underwear for an entire week, with 5 per cent admitting they stretch it out to two weeks.
Venice Gondola Capsizes After Tourists Refuse To Sit Down And Stop Taking Selfies

Venice Gondola Capsizes After Tourists Refuse To Sit Down And Stop Taking Selfies

A group of tourists in Venice were looking for La Dolce Vita but found La Drenched Vita instead, after a gondola capsized and left them floundering in the canal.
Swim Instructor Reveals Important Reason Never To Buy Blue Cozzies For Kids

Swim Instructor Reveals Important Reason Never To Buy Blue Cozzies For Kids

A swimming instructor has shared a very important reason to never buy your children blue swimmers.