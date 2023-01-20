The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Apple Updates Its Maps App To Offer Better And Safer Directions For Cyclists

Apple Updates Its Maps App To Offer Better And Safer Directions For Cyclists

Aussie cyclists will see improved, turn-by-turn directions to get to their destinations safely using Apple Maps as well as adding better detail about steep hills and dangerous routes for bikes.

Apple will launch updated cycling directions to help two-wheeled commuters around the country on Friday.

The updates will include detailed information on bike paths, bike lanes and high-traffic routes.

The updates have been rolled out in the U.S., UK and Canada already, making Australia the fourth country to have its maps updated specifically for cyclists.

The Apple Maps upgrade is available on iPhone and iPad.

Users will see more detailed route options when they select cycling as their mode of transport, including options for routes with bike lines and paths or bike-friendly roads. 

Robert Pattinson Went On A Potato Cleanse Diet To Get In Shape For The Batman
NEXT STORY

Robert Pattinson Went On A Potato Cleanse Diet To Get In Shape For The Batman

Advertisement

Related Articles

Robert Pattinson Went On A Potato Cleanse Diet To Get In Shape For The Batman

Robert Pattinson Went On A Potato Cleanse Diet To Get In Shape For The Batman

Robert Pattinson has admitted to eating only salted potatoes for a fortnight to get ready for the film The Batman.
Rookie Flight Attendant Accidentally Activates Emergency Slide, Costs Airline Thousands

Rookie Flight Attendant Accidentally Activates Emergency Slide, Costs Airline Thousands

To be fair, it's the first thing I would do if I was a flight attendant.
'Rip Off' Scrambled Egg Surcharge Shocks Café Customer

'Rip Off' Scrambled Egg Surcharge Shocks Café Customer

A café customer was baffled over a surcharge on an Adelaide café's brunch menu.
Literacy And Numeracy Failures Remains Static In Schools Despite Extra Funding

Literacy And Numeracy Failures Remains Static In Schools Despite Extra Funding

The number of students failing literacy and numeracy standards has failed to budge despite extra funding being pumped into schools, the Productivity Commission has found.
Would You Eat A Deep Fried Creme Egg? A Scottish Fish & Chip Shop Divides Customers

Would You Eat A Deep Fried Creme Egg? A Scottish Fish & Chip Shop Divides Customers

The Scots will deep fry just about anything, and one fish and chippy in Ayrshire, Scotland, has divided fans both online and in real life after selling deep-fried creme eggs.