Apple Updates Its Maps App To Offer Better And Safer Directions For Cyclists

Apple will launch updated cycling directions to help two-wheeled commuters around the country on Friday.

The updates will include detailed information on bike paths, bike lanes and high-traffic routes.

The updates have been rolled out in the U.S., UK and Canada already, making Australia the fourth country to have its maps updated specifically for cyclists.

The Apple Maps upgrade is available on iPhone and iPad.

Users will see more detailed route options when they select cycling as their mode of transport, including options for routes with bike lines and paths or bike-friendly roads.