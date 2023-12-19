Apple To Halt Sales Of Apple Watch Series 9 And Ultra 2 Due To Dispute

From December 21, Apple is halting the sales of two Apple Watches, the Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2, pending an expected ban by the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC).

There is a dispute over the technology used in the blood-oxygen sensor used in these models, and the Commission is currently considering a ban.

From December 21, Apple will no longer sell the products on their website, with all retail store sales to be halted from December 24.

Third-party sellers, such as Amazon, will still be able to sell the products, and the ban only affects those sold in the U.S., meaning they will still be available in other countries.

Medical tech company Masimo sued Apple in 2021 over the blood-oxygen monitoring technology and won. The ITC upheld the decision in October, with a 60-day presidential review period ending on December 25.

To be able to sell the product again, Apple could lodge an appeal in the federal court, or reach a settlement with Masimo. It could also disable the monitoring system in the Watches going forward.