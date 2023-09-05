Apple Set To Unveil New iPhone 15 With New Charger (Which Will Work With Almost Everything)

The new phones will require a USB-C charging cable, the same type of charger used by competitors like Samsung and most Android devices.

A European Union law introduced in September 2021 has facilitated the change, requiring phone manufacturers to adopt a common charging connection by December 2024.

This is to cut down on waste and save consumers money.

To sell new phones in Europe, Apple has been forced to ditch its iconic Lightning charging cable it has paired with handheld devices since 2012.

Most new Apple products already use the USB-C charger, including the most recent iPad and MacBook models.

USB-C is widely considered to offer faster data transfer feeds, and the sweeping change means the USB-C port will be consistently required across a range of devices in EU nations.

Apple will unveil the products on Tuesday, September 12 (September 13 in Australia).