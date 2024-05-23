Apple Music Announces The Top 10 Albums Of All Time

The streaming service has been counting down the 100 best albums of all time, describing the list as “a modern 21st-century ranking of the greatest records ever made”, and have finally revealed the highly anticipated top ten.

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, Lauryn Hill’s debut - and only - solo studio album, beat out Thriller by Michael Jackson for the top spot, with The Beatles Abbey Road coming in third.

Lauryn told Apple Music “This is my award, but it’s a rich, deep narrative, and involves so many people, and so much sacrifice, and so much time, and so much collective love.”

Other notable entrants in the top 10 included Beyoncé’s Lemonade at number 10, Blond by Frank Ocean at number five, Songs in the Key of Life by Stevie Wonder at number six and Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black at number eight.

Adele, Taylor Swift, Fleetwood Mac and Jay-Z all just missed out on the coveted top spot, all landing in the top 20.

The ranking has input from a select group of artists, songwriters, producers, and industry professionals, and does not take into account streaming numbers.

Not everyone has happy about the ranking, with many on X expressing their dismay at notable omissions from the list - such as Queen, Mariah Carey and Elvis Presley.

Check out the list of Apple Music’s Top 10 Best Albums below: