Apple Launches New Virtual Reality Headset, Apple Vision Pro

For the first time since the launch of the Apple Watch in 2014, tech giants Apple have released a brand new product: the Apple Vision Pro.

It’s a virtual reality headset like no other and one that’s meant to be worn in every environment.

Unlike other VR headsets where you are looking at a screen, the Vision Pro is meant to be looked through, offering users a clear view of the space around them.

"First Apple product you look through, not at,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said.

The Vision Pro is controlled using your hands, eyes, and voice and contains 12 cameras, five sensors, and six mics.

The aim is to allow users to see and use apps, whether it be an extra work screen or for watching movies, while also leaving the outside world visible.

Those wanting to get their hands on the new Vision Pro will need to fork out just over $5000, subject to change, with availability starting “next year”.