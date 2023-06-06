The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Apple Launches New Virtual Reality Headset, Apple Vision Pro

Apple Launches New Virtual Reality Headset, Apple Vision Pro

We’re now one step closer to a real-life Black Mirror episode after Apple launched its new Apple Vision Pro virtual reality headset.

For the first time since the launch of the Apple Watch in 2014, tech giants Apple have released a brand new product: the Apple Vision Pro.

It’s a virtual reality headset like no other and one that’s meant to be worn in every environment.

Unlike other VR headsets where you are looking at a screen, the Vision Pro is meant to be looked through, offering users a clear view of the space around them.

"First Apple product you look through, not at,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said.

The Vision Pro is controlled using your hands, eyes, and voice and contains 12 cameras, five sensors, and six mics.

The aim is to allow users to see and use apps, whether it be an extra work screen or for watching movies, while also leaving the outside world visible.

Those wanting to get their hands on the new Vision Pro will need to fork out just over $5000, subject to change, with availability starting “next year”.

Hidden Mental Health Cost Behind The Cost Of Living Crisis
NEXT STORY

Hidden Mental Health Cost Behind The Cost Of Living Crisis

Advertisement

Related Articles

Hidden Mental Health Cost Behind The Cost Of Living Crisis

Hidden Mental Health Cost Behind The Cost Of Living Crisis

It’s the hidden human cost behind the cost of living crisis.
Country Cob Bakery’s Fish Amok Pie Crowned Australia’s Best Pie For 2023

Country Cob Bakery’s Fish Amok Pie Crowned Australia’s Best Pie For 2023

It’s time to plan a trip to Country Cob Bakery because their fish pie has just been crowned Australia’s Best Pie for 2023.
Groom Texting Down The Aisle Slammed By The Internet For ‘Disrespectful’ Behaviour

Groom Texting Down The Aisle Slammed By The Internet For ‘Disrespectful’ Behaviour

Filed under “What is upsetting strangers on the Internet today” is a pair of American newlyweds.
Research Shows Couples Who Sleep Apart May Actually Be Stronger Than Those Who Sleep Together

Research Shows Couples Who Sleep Apart May Actually Be Stronger Than Those Who Sleep Together

New research suggests sleeping apart can help a relationship.
108-Year-Old Woman Says The Secret To Her Long Life Was Having Dogs Instead Of Children

108-Year-Old Woman Says The Secret To Her Long Life Was Having Dogs Instead Of Children

This is the sort of advice I want to hear.