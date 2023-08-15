The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Apple Issues Warning Not To Charge Your Phone While You Sleep

Apple Issues Warning Not To Charge Your Phone While You Sleep

Convenient though it may be, and just about all of us have done it at some point I’m sure, Apple have issued a warning against the practice of leaving your phone to charge while you’re asleep.

The main concern is that the phone, if unable to ventilate (ie covered by a pillow or blanket) whilst plugged into charge could overheat and damage the phone or worse, cause injury or even start a fire. 

As per the Apple statement: “Don’t sleep on a device, power adapter, or wireless charger, or place them under a blanket, pillow, or your body, when it’s connected to a power source. Keep your iPhone, the power adapter, and any wireless charger in a well-ventilated area when in use or charging. Take special care if you have a physical condition that affects your ability to detect heat against the body.”

And to hammer the point home, a UK firefighter took to TikTok and had the following to add: “Number one: you can't smell anything when you're asleep, so if it starts to burn, the fire won't wake you up.”

“Number two: it only takes three breaths, right, to knock you unconscious,” he added. 

“Number three: lots of people have cheap or faulty phone chargers, or even genuine ones have been known start fires. If you're able to, we advise you to charge your phone when you're there and awake from a fire service point of view. It's much safer."

Well you don’t need to tell me twice. Even though I guess being told by Apple and by a firefighter is being told twice, but that’s me sold on no longer sleeping with my phone under my pillow. So take this as fair warning if I sleep through all my alarms tomorrow morning. 

Vintage Barbie Doll Collecting Skyrockets After Smash-Hit Movie But Experts Issue Caution
NEXT STORY

Vintage Barbie Doll Collecting Skyrockets After Smash-Hit Movie But Experts Issue Caution

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Vintage Barbie Doll Collecting Skyrockets After Smash-Hit Movie But Experts Issue Caution

    Vintage Barbie Doll Collecting Skyrockets After Smash-Hit Movie But Experts Issue Caution

    The new ‘Barbie’ movie has sparked a whole new slew of people who are interested in collecting vintage dolls. However, experts are warning newbie collectors to be careful of scammers trying to cash in on the trend.
    Significant Percent Of U.S. Workers Believe Their Job Has No Purpose

    Significant Percent Of U.S. Workers Believe Their Job Has No Purpose

    A recent study found that 19% of U.S employees felt their jobs were socially useless.
    Vegan Mum Makes Her Children Buy Their Own Meat Products With Their Allowance

    Vegan Mum Makes Her Children Buy Their Own Meat Products With Their Allowance

    A vegan mum has said that she forces her children to pay for their meat products with their allowances because she refuses to support the meat and dairy industry with her own money.
    Michael Oher, Inspiration Of The Movie ‘The Blind Side’, Claims Adoption Story Was A Lie

    Michael Oher, Inspiration Of The Movie ‘The Blind Side’, Claims Adoption Story Was A Lie

    The former NFL star, whose story inspired the Oscar-winning film, has filed a petition against the Tuohys on Monday, claiming they never adopted him but tricked him into naming them his conservators.
    Georgia Grand Jury In Donald Trump's Election Interference Case Hand Down Indictments

    Georgia Grand Jury In Donald Trump's Election Interference Case Hand Down Indictments

    Former US President Donald Trump has been hit with a fourth set of criminal charges when a Georgia grand jury issued an indictment accusing him of efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.