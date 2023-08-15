Apple Issues Warning Not To Charge Your Phone While You Sleep

The main concern is that the phone, if unable to ventilate (ie covered by a pillow or blanket) whilst plugged into charge could overheat and damage the phone or worse, cause injury or even start a fire.

As per the Apple statement: “Don’t sleep on a device, power adapter, or wireless charger, or place them under a blanket, pillow, or your body, when it’s connected to a power source. Keep your iPhone, the power adapter, and any wireless charger in a well-ventilated area when in use or charging. Take special care if you have a physical condition that affects your ability to detect heat against the body.”

And to hammer the point home, a UK firefighter took to TikTok and had the following to add: “Number one: you can't smell anything when you're asleep, so if it starts to burn, the fire won't wake you up.”

“Number two: it only takes three breaths, right, to knock you unconscious,” he added.

“Number three: lots of people have cheap or faulty phone chargers, or even genuine ones have been known start fires. If you're able to, we advise you to charge your phone when you're there and awake from a fire service point of view. It's much safer."

Well you don’t need to tell me twice. Even though I guess being told by Apple and by a firefighter is being told twice, but that’s me sold on no longer sleeping with my phone under my pillow. So take this as fair warning if I sleep through all my alarms tomorrow morning.