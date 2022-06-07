The Project

Apple iMessage Will Soon Allow You To Edit And Unsend Text Messages

A win for embarrassing mistakes and frequent typo-makers everywhere! The new update will be available in the iOS16 update.

We’ve all been there when you’ve sent a response meant for someone to the wrong person, and for some, it’s a more embarrassing mistake than others. 

Sometimes it’s just a plain spelling mistake, but either way, the ability to edit and/or unsend a text message has been long-awaited. 

During its WWDC 2022 event, Apple announced many new features on the way for its software platforms, including the ability to edit messages you’ve already sent in its Messages app.

In the fine print of its event press release, Apple explains that the ability to edit or unsend a message will be available for 15 minutes.

Once a message is deleted, users can recover them for up to 30 days.

So next time you accidentally send a raunchy text to your friend instead of your partner, you’ll have 15 minutes to quickly edit or delete it.

