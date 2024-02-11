Apple Has Officially Told iPhone Users To Not Put Their Phones In Rice If They Get Wet

But according to Apple, this could actually do more harm than good and has warned against the practice.

On the Apple website, the company warns that charging a phone while the “Lightning or USB-C connector is wet, the pins on the connector or cable can corrode and cause permanent damage or stop functioning, causing connectivity issues for your iPhone or accessory.”

But “don’t put your phone in a bag of rice”.

“Doing so could allow small particles of rice to damage your iPhone.”

Apple also warns against using a blowdryer or compressed air to try and dry it out, instead recommending you tap the phone against your hand to try and remove the excess liquid.

Then leave it to dry somewhere with an air flow, which could take up to two days, before trying to charge it.