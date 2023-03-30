Apple Has Just Dropped New Emojis And They Are… Underwhelming?

But the one change everyone understands is the new emojis!
Apple has added 21 new emojis to its ever-expanding list.
These include:
- Shaking face
- Right pushing hand (different skin tones)
- Left pushing hand (different skin tones)
- Pink heart
- Light blue heart
- Grey heart
- Wing
- Folding hand fan
- Hair pick
- Flute
- Maracas
- Khanda
- Wireless
- Donkey
- Moose
- Goose
- Jellyfish
- Hyacinth
- Blackbird
- Peapod
- Ginger
And look, it’s always fun to be given something for nothing, but these aren’t really all that groundbreaking, and many will probably never be used.
Anyways, justice for our friends across the ditch who have been campaigning for a kiwi bird emoji.