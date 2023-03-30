Apple Has Just Dropped New Emojis And They Are… Underwhelming?

But the one change everyone understands is the new emojis!

Apple has added 21 new emojis to its ever-expanding list.

These include:

Shaking face

Right pushing hand (different skin tones)

Left pushing hand (different skin tones)

Pink heart

Light blue heart

Grey heart

Wing

Folding hand fan

Hair pick

Flute

Maracas

Khanda

Wireless

Donkey

Moose

Goose

Jellyfish

Hyacinth

Blackbird

Peapod

Ginger

And look, it’s always fun to be given something for nothing, but these aren’t really all that groundbreaking, and many will probably never be used.

Anyways, justice for our friends across the ditch who have been campaigning for a kiwi bird emoji.