Apple Apologises And Pulls Controversial iPad Ad

Apple Apologises And Pulls Controversial iPad Ad

Apple has apologised for their latest iPad Pro commercial, which showed various art supplies, musical instruments, and video games being crushed in a hydraulic press.

The one minute long ad, titled Crush! , was widely criticised online for the destruction of artistic tools. 

Apple CEO Tim Cook shared the ad in a post to X, and was met with a wave of criticism from unimpressed users. 

“I’m not sure ‘wanton destruction of all the good and beautiful things is this world’ was really the vibe you were trying for,” read one scathing response, while another said the ad “lacks any respect for creative equipment and mocks the creators”. 

Apple confirmed they no longer plan to run the ad as planned, and issued an apology in a statement to Ad Age. 

"Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad,"  said Tor Myhren, the company's vice president of marketing communications. 

"We missed the mark with this video, and we're sorry."

