Apple Announce They Will No Longer Autocorrect Words To "Duck" In Messages

Apple users are yelling "ducking finally" at the tech giant's new software update that will stop autocorrect features from changing swear words.

Developers revealed on Tuesday the new update would fix the age-old autocorrect error that swapped the f-bomb for the rhyming word duck.

"In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too," Craig Federighi, Apple's software chief, said during Apple's WWDC event.

The new autocorrect system will "improve the experience every time you type," he said, with a "state-of-the-art" machine learning system that now includes a "transformer language model."

For years, users have been making fun of the error, praying that one day Apple might fix it.

Duck yeah, Apple!

Image: Apple