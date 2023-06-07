The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Apple Announce They Will No Longer Autocorrect Words To "Duck" In Messages

Apple Announce They Will No Longer Autocorrect Words To "Duck" In Messages

Good news for those who love to drop an f-bomb.

Apple users are yelling "ducking finally" at the tech giant's new software update that will stop autocorrect features from changing swear words.

Developers revealed on Tuesday the new update would fix the age-old autocorrect error that swapped the f-bomb for the rhyming word duck.

"In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too," Craig Federighi, Apple's software chief, said during Apple's WWDC event.

The new autocorrect system will "improve the experience every time you type," he said, with a "state-of-the-art" machine learning system that now includes a "transformer language model." 

For years, users have been making fun of the error, praying that one day Apple might fix it.

Duck yeah, Apple!

Image: Apple

Chris Hemsworth Reflects On What He Wants His Legacy To Be After Suffering Personal Tragedy
NEXT STORY

Chris Hemsworth Reflects On What He Wants His Legacy To Be After Suffering Personal Tragedy

Advertisement

Related Articles

Chris Hemsworth Reflects On What He Wants His Legacy To Be After Suffering Personal Tragedy

Chris Hemsworth Reflects On What He Wants His Legacy To Be After Suffering Personal Tragedy

Actor Chris Hemsworth has spoken candidly about life and death after suffering a family tragedy recently.
Whistleblower Claims The US Government Has Intact And Partially Intact Alien Vehicles

Whistleblower Claims The US Government Has Intact And Partially Intact Alien Vehicles

Also, the former intelligence officer (which means he no longer works there, not that he’s not intelligent anymore) David Grusch, claims that the government also has the pilots' bodies.
The Bureau of Meteorology Has Placed Australia On ‘El Nino’ Alert

The Bureau of Meteorology Has Placed Australia On ‘El Nino’ Alert

The Bureau of Meteorology has placed Australia on ‘El Nino’ alert, with experts revealing there’s a 70% chance of the climate system developing by the end of the year.
Human Rights Campaign Issue State Of Emergency For LGBTQI+ Community In U.S.

Human Rights Campaign Issue State Of Emergency For LGBTQI+ Community In U.S.

One of the largest LGBTQI+ civil rights organisations in the United States has declared a state of emergency, citing a record-breaking wave of legislation targeting the LGBTQI+ community.
Aussie Mum Angers In-Laws With Rules About Visiting Her Newborn

Aussie Mum Angers In-Laws With Rules About Visiting Her Newborn

An Aussie mum has angered her in-laws after setting rules about visiting her newborn.