Apparently, Your Perfect Lipstick Shade Is Actually The Colour Of Your Nipples

The theory is that one’s nipples indicate what colour would suit your skin tone, thus creating a flattering, natural look.

However, some people are concerned about how they would match the lipstick samples to their nipples while out shopping.

CEO of Australian skincare brand MooGoo, Melody Livingstone, told The Daily Mail that they have sold out of their “most nipple-like” shades, ‘Chia Seed’ and ‘Maca Nude’, while the shades ‘Cacao Shake’ and ‘Guava Pink’ may soon follow.

“It’s the softer colours that match the body that are hugely popular right now,” Livingstone said.

“We’ve completely sold out our two ‘most nipple-like shades. We sell one lipstick almost every hour, and our Chia Seed vegan lipstick is our third most popular product.”