Pop singer Adele revealed on a recent “Happy Hour with Adele” Q&A session that we have all been pronouncing her name wrong.

When one of the interviewees pronounced her name, “Uh-dale”, she responded by commending for her, saying “my name perfectly!”.

She states many people have been saying “Uh-dell”, and she pronounces it “Uh-dale.”

So, sorry about that ‘Uh-dale’ - duly noted.