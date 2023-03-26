Apparently We Should Be Changing Our Toilet Brush Every Nine Months

According to the poll by Consumer Reports, many were not even aware it was necessary.

Toilet brushes should be washed in disinfectant after each use, or at least once a week.

Interior experts also say you should be changing toilet brushes every nine months.

According to Nick Shacklock from Online Bedrooms, there is a “real danger” in not replacing certain household items, such as toilet brushes.

“We don’t realise how often things in our home may need replacing from a hygiene point of view. If things look clean, we simply leave it be,” Shacklock told Metro UK.

“However, there’s a real danger of not replacing some of these items such as the toilet brush, as the germs that linger can cause a wide range of health problems.”

Elizabeth Scott, co-director of Simmons Center for Hygiene and Health in Home and Community, told Metro UK toilet brushes can become infected with “infectious material” if anyone in the household has a gastrointestinal illness.