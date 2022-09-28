'Appalling' Pauline Hanson Tweet Referred To Human Rights Commission

Senator Hanson used expletives on Twitter in reply to Senator Faruqi's recent criticism of the British monarchy, telling the Pakistan-born Australian to "p*** off back to Pakistan".

Hanson has been criticised by Labor and the Greens for the remarks, with Senate Leader Penny Wong labelling them "appalling".

Senator Faruqi said there was a backlash against her and her family, with people calling her husband's workplace to reiterate similar comments.

"Many migrants let me know how triggered they felt. It never gets easier to deal with racist attacks," she told the Senate on Wednesday under parliamentary privilege.

"It is insulting, and it is humiliating."

Senator Faruqi said Senator Hanson had crossed the line between robust public debate and racism.

"I and everyone like me ... have every right to participate in public debate," the NSW representative said.

"I will not be silenced, especially on the topic of the British monarch and monarchy.

"The truth about the empire must be told. I have the right to talk about this history without being racially vilified."

Senator Hanson defended herself and the tweet, saying she didn't refer to Senator Faruqi's race.

"This has just been pure, spectacular hypocrisy," she said.

"(Greens) senator (Lidia) Thorpe yelled at me in this very chamber to go back to where I came from.

"This is blatant reverse racism."

AAP with The Project.