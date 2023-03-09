The Project

Apartment Residents Furious As Fellow Tenant Keeps Vomiting From Their Balcony

Redfern residents are fed up with the throw-up!

There’s been a serial spewer that’s been plaguing tenants in a Sydney apartment block since August, despite multiple warnings from strata and complaints to the landlord.

On behalf of everyone involved, yuck.

What’s making headlines is this furious note that was addressed to the spewer asking them to please stop. Which, to be fair is quite reasonable, if this was happening to me - I’d be spewing!

Sorry, bad choice of words.

The furious note addressed to the resident said the vomit was landing on people's balconies, furniture and drying clothes.

Once again, yuck.

According to the building's strata report, the person has since moved out and sent an email to the building's management claiming the person had not only vomited over the balcony but had followed up with an additional bucket of vomit that had also been thrown over.

A woman whose balcony was covered by vomit twice when she lived in the complex in Sydney's inner south said she was 'in disbelief'.

The woman said despite her cleaning efforts, the vomit had 'crusted' on her balcony.

This reporter would just like to apologise to anyone reading this over lunch.

Image: news.com.au 

