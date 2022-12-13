The Project

Aotearoa New Zealand To Phase Out Smoking, Anyone Born After 2008 Will Never Be Able To Buy Tobacco

Aotearoa New Zealand has become the first country in the world to pass legislation that will see a near-total tobacco ban be phased in.

The legislation was passed by parliament on Tuesday, which means that anyone born after 2008 will never be able to buy cigarettes or tobacco products.

The law means that the number of people who can buy tobacco each year will shrink, with 40-year-olds unable to buy cigarettes by 2040.

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said it was a step towards a "smoke-free future".

"Thousands of people will live longer, healthier lives, and the health system will be NZ$5 billion (US$3.2 billion) better off from not needing to treat the illnesses caused by smoking," Dr Verrall said.

Smoking in New Zealand is already the lowest it has ever been, with 8% of the population making daily. However, the Smokefree environments bill hopes to reduce that to 5% by 2025.

