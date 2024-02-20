ANZ Has Huge Legal Win For Its Proposed $4.9 Billion Takeover Of Suncorp

The Australian Competition Tribunal on Tuesday set aside an August decision by the competition watchdog declining to authorise the acquisition.

“The tribunal is satisfied that the proposed acquisition represents a net public benefit," deputy president Justice John Halley said when reading out a summary of the tribunal's decision.

"(The) forecast integration and productive efficiencies from the proposed acquisition constitute real and tangible benefits to the public."

The tribunal was not persuaded by the ACCC's criticisms, finding the acquisition would not substantially lessen competition in the national home loans market or the agribusiness or small-to-medium enterprise markets in Queensland.

These were the three areas the competition watchdog claimed would be negatively impacted by the takeover bid, which was first proposed in July 2022.

The fate of the $4.9 billion takeover will still depend on legislative changes by the Queensland state government as well as approval by the federal treasurer.

The tribunal has overturned decisions by the ACCC, including the 2019 merger of Vodafone Hutchison and TPG Telecom.

But it backed the regulator in June over its decision to block a spectrum-sharing arrangement between TPG and Telstra.

With AAP.