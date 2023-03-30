ANZ HAs Confirmed That Some Branches Will No Longer Have Cash In Store

3AW reported earlier this morning that a listener had been unable to withdraw cash from the counter service, and when pressed, ANZ’s Victoria and Tasmania general manager Cameron Home said “a small number” of branches “no longer handle cash at the counter”, but they did not reveal just how many branches were impacted.

“At these branches, cash and cheque deposits and cash withdrawals continue to be possible through a smart ATM and coin-deposit machines,” the statement said.

The branches affected will be unable to support customers with their everyday transactions but will instead focus on more complex banking needs.