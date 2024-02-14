The Project

ANZ Bank Scraps Cash Services From Several Sydney Branches

ANZ Bank has removed cash services from a number of Sydney branches as the number of branches dwindles around the country.

A paper sign was posted to the front of the bank’s Carlingford branch, stating cash services would be abandoned from March 18, following in the footsteps of the branches at St Ives and Manly.

Counter deposits and withdrawals will be affected by the move.

In a statement to news.com.au, a spokesperson for ANZ said Smart ATMs and coin deposit machines at the branches will allow customers to access cash services.

“At some of our metropolitan branch staff will focus on speaking with our customers about their banking needs, particularly about the big financial decisions in their lives, like borrowing for a new home or establishing accounts for a new business,” the spokesperson said.

They added that there has been a 50 per cent decline in in-branch transactions in the last four years.

