Antonio Banderas Believes Tom Holland Would Make A Great Zorro

Banderas played the masked vigilante in the much loved “The Mask Of Zorro” (1998) and the less loved, “The Legend Of Zorro” (2005).

The actor spoke with Comicbook.com and expressed interest in returning for another “Zorro” film, saying, “Yes, I would, I would consider that possibility, why not?”.

There’s no sequel in the works yet, but if there was a Zorro 3, Banderas says he’d be keen to pass the mantle to another actor in the film. He didn’t say this, but it should be called “The Cool Leather Gloves Of Zorro”.

Anthony Hopkins did it for him in “The Mask Of Zorro”. Banderas said, “If they called me to do ‘Zorro,’ I would do what Anthony Hopkins did for me, which is to pass the torch”.

He reckons Tom Holland would be a great fit for the role because he just did the film “Uncharted” with him, and he’s energetic, fun and has a spark.

In “The Mask Of Zorro” Hopkins played Don Diego de la Vega, the original Zorro, and was a mentor to Banderas’ character.

It’ll be good to see the role go back to its roots, a non-Spanish actor.