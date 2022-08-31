The Project

Anti-Vaxxers Tried To Sue Australia Over ‘New World Order’ Forced To Pay Hefty Legal Fees

A group of anti-vaxxers attempted to sue the state and federal government over fears of a ‘new world order’ are now forced to pay a huge legal fee, following their case being thrown out of the courts.

Nine anti-vaxxers in Australia have been left with a huge legal bill after they attempted to take the state and federal government to court, with their case being thrown out.

News.com.au reported the group of nine took their case to the Federal Court of Australia back in October 2021, citing that vaccine mandates and lockdowns were being undertaken as part of a ‘new world order’ constituting a breach in the ‘Nuremberg Code’.

The Nuremberg Code is a set of ethical research principles for human experimentation created by the court in U.S. v Brandt that were held after World War II.

The new world order is often referred to in right-wing conspiracy theories that believe there are secretly emerging totalitarian world governments. The group demanded then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison, along with the state Premiers and Chief Ministers, come together and deliver an apology at the embassy. But Justice Debra Mortimer has decided to terminate the case, meaning the anti-vaxxers are now forced to pay $214,023 (USD $146,712 or £125,862) in legal costs. Justice Mortimer said that their allegations ‘do not justify a trial’, according to nine.com.au. "Their case is a general attack on the government response across Australia to the COVID-19 pandemic through the use of a vaccination program," she said. "The entire situation involves weighing the potential harm apprehended from the spread of the COVID-19 virus against the impacts on a community of measures designed to minimise that harm, recognising the harm caused by the virus cannot be avoided altogether.”

