'Anti-Sex' Beds Get A Work Out From Athletes Ahead Of The Olympics

Athletes have tested the so-called "anti-sex" cardboard beds in the Olympic Village in Paris.

Debuted at the Tokyo games, they were slammed for not being strong enough.

But Aussies tennis players Daria Saville and Ellen Perez say they pass the pub test.

Irish artistic gymnast Rhys McClenaghan even reckons the 'anti-sex' idea is fake news, after he posted a video of his jumping on them.

The beds are cardboard to make it easier to recycle them after the Games.

The 'anti-sex' theory came after USA track and field runner Paul Chelimo posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the beds were cardboard "aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes".

"Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports," he said during the Games in 2021.

"At this point I will have to start practicing how to sleep on the floor; cause If my bed collapses  and I have no training on sleeping on the floor I'm done."

