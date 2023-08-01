The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Anti-Doping Case Against Australian Athlete Peter Bol Has Been Dropped

Anti-Doping Case Against Australian Athlete Peter Bol Has Been Dropped

Australian Olympic athlete Peter Bol has said he has been “exonerated” after Sport Integrity Australia (SIA) dropped its anti-doping case against him.

Bol had been provisionally suspended in mid-January, when his A sample recorded an elevated level of synthetic erythropoietin (EPO). 

But the suspension was lifted when his B sample was tested a month later, returning an atypical finding, meaning it was neither positive nor negative.

Bol has always maintained his innocence as the SIA followed the World Anti-Doping Code and continued its investigation. 

SIA said the investigation has now concluded.

"The further analysis resulted in varying expert opinions as to the positive or negative reporting of the sample, and the A-sample was reported as negative," said SIA.

"As a result, Sport Integrity Australia has taken the decision not to progress an anti-doping rule violation for this sample.

"The investigation into this sample is finalised."

Bol said he had “been exonerated”. 

"I have been exonerated," Bol said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It was a false positive like I have said all along!

"The news from Sport Integrity Australia was a dream come true.

"I am glad that WADA has agreed to review the EPO testing processes to prevent future false positives.

"No one should ever experience what I have gone through this year.

Bol said he will now focus on the World Athletics Championships in Hungary.

With AAP.

Chinese Zoo Denies Its Sun Bears Are Humans In Costumes
NEXT STORY

Chinese Zoo Denies Its Sun Bears Are Humans In Costumes

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Chinese Zoo Denies Its Sun Bears Are Humans In Costumes

    Chinese Zoo Denies Its Sun Bears Are Humans In Costumes

    Hangzhou Zoo in China’s Zhejiang Province has been forced to deny rumours its sun bears are actually humans in disguise, after a viral video of one of the bears standing on its hind legs.
    Bad News Beer Drinkers, The Price Of Beer Is About To Go Up

    Bad News Beer Drinkers, The Price Of Beer Is About To Go Up

    Beer drinkers are being warned to brace for more expensive pints as the industry is hit with another tax increase.
    Euphoria Star, Angus Cloud, Dies Aged 25

    Euphoria Star, Angus Cloud, Dies Aged 25

    Angus Cloud, the US actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill in the HBO series Euphoria, has died aged 25.
    Harry Styles' 'Love On Tour' Raised More Than $9 Million For Worldwide Charities

    Harry Styles' 'Love On Tour' Raised More Than $9 Million For Worldwide Charities

    Harry Styles raised more than AU$9 million during ‘Love On Tour’ for charities around the world.
    Scott Morrison Accuses Labor of 'Political Lynching' In Response To Robodebt Findings

    Scott Morrison Accuses Labor of 'Political Lynching' In Response To Robodebt Findings

    Scott Morrison has slammed the Robodebt Royal Commission findings, claiming them to be "unfounded and wrong".