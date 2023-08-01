Anti-Doping Case Against Australian Athlete Peter Bol Has Been Dropped

Bol had been provisionally suspended in mid-January, when his A sample recorded an elevated level of synthetic erythropoietin (EPO).

But the suspension was lifted when his B sample was tested a month later, returning an atypical finding, meaning it was neither positive nor negative.

Bol has always maintained his innocence as the SIA followed the World Anti-Doping Code and continued its investigation.

SIA said the investigation has now concluded.

"The further analysis resulted in varying expert opinions as to the positive or negative reporting of the sample, and the A-sample was reported as negative," said SIA.

"As a result, Sport Integrity Australia has taken the decision not to progress an anti-doping rule violation for this sample.

"The investigation into this sample is finalised."

"I have been exonerated," Bol said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It was a false positive like I have said all along!

"The news from Sport Integrity Australia was a dream come true.

"I am glad that WADA has agreed to review the EPO testing processes to prevent future false positives.

"No one should ever experience what I have gone through this year.

Bol said he will now focus on the World Athletics Championships in Hungary.

