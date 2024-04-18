The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

‘Anti-Cheating’ Hats Leave The Internet In Stitches

‘Anti-Cheating’ Hats Leave The Internet In Stitches

A university in the Philippines has discovered a fun way to prevent students from cheating, by getting them to wear hilarious ‘anti-cheating’ hats.

Students at the Batangas State University were asked to wear novelty hats by their lecturer, Angelo Ebora.

Ebora explained that he wanted to help “alleviate his student’s stress during their exams” while also teaching them about academic integrity.

Nearly all 70 students donned the humorous head gear, with any designing and making their own hats to sit their exam.

Images of the exam show students wearing cartoon characters like Angry Bird, the Corpse Bride, a Creeper from Minecraft and Patrick from Spongebob Squarepants.

One student designed a hat with the words ‘Future Agriculturist’ on it.

Mr Ebora said he was “very proud” of his students, adding that this tradition goes back many years.

@angeloebora1Anti-Cheating Hat 🫣🤣 ♬ Funny Song - Funny Song Studio & Sounds Reel
Research Reveals The Way You Walk Could Indicate How Well You’ll Sleep
NEXT STORY

Research Reveals The Way You Walk Could Indicate How Well You’ll Sleep

Advertisement

Related Articles

Research Reveals The Way You Walk Could Indicate How Well You’ll Sleep

Research Reveals The Way You Walk Could Indicate How Well You’ll Sleep

New research has suggested that if you have a little pep in your step, it could be a sign that you will have a good night’s sleep.
Your Morning Cup Of Coffee Could Be 600,000 Years Old

Your Morning Cup Of Coffee Could Be 600,000 Years Old

Researchers have discovered one of the most popular types of coffee comes from a plant that is roughly 600,000 years old.
Bride Gets Slammed After Asking Guests To Avoid Wearing Certain Colours

Bride Gets Slammed After Asking Guests To Avoid Wearing Certain Colours

A bride from the U.S. has been slammed after she requested guests wear a very specific set of colours.
Meghan Trainor Reveals She Has Named Her Baby Barry Bruce And It's 'Australia-Inspired'

Meghan Trainor Reveals She Has Named Her Baby Barry Bruce And It's 'Australia-Inspired'

Pop star Meghan Trainor has revealed the Aussie inspiration behind her son’s name, Barry Bruce.
Brisbane Supermarket Removes All Self-Checkouts Because Of Shoplifting

Brisbane Supermarket Removes All Self-Checkouts Because Of Shoplifting

An independent supermarket in Brisbane has axed self-serve checkouts because of a spike in shoplifting.