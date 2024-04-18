‘Anti-Cheating’ Hats Leave The Internet In Stitches

Students at the Batangas State University were asked to wear novelty hats by their lecturer, Angelo Ebora.

Ebora explained that he wanted to help “alleviate his student’s stress during their exams” while also teaching them about academic integrity.

Nearly all 70 students donned the humorous head gear, with any designing and making their own hats to sit their exam.

Images of the exam show students wearing cartoon characters like Angry Bird, the Corpse Bride, a Creeper from Minecraft and Patrick from Spongebob Squarepants.

One student designed a hat with the words ‘Future Agriculturist’ on it.

Mr Ebora said he was “very proud” of his students, adding that this tradition goes back many years.