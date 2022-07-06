The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Anthony Albanese’s Weird Pizza Choice Revealed

Anthony Albanese’s Weird Pizza Choice Revealed

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s pizza choice has been revealed in a sneaky photo from Perth radio station 6PR.

The Prime Minister, who is of Italian heritage, was snapped eating a chicken, avocado and BBQ sauce pizza on Tuesday.

David Prestipino, who works for the radio station, tweeted the image, joking Albanese was “showing off his diplomacy skills”.

“Showing off his diplomacy skills, @AlboMP went the chicken and avocado with BBQ sauce @6PR,” the tweet said.

The Prime Minister has headed back to NSW to tour flood-affected areas on Wednesday after being criticised for his trip to Ukraine during the emergency.

“Apparently, that should have been dismissed. There is a war going on that has implications for Australia,” he said on Wednesday.

“I was fulfilling a responsibility I believe I had of travelling to Ukraine … To compare that with a holiday I just find beyond contempt.”

Australia’s Biggest “Sh*ttest” Tourist Attraction Has Been Named
NEXT STORY

Australia’s Biggest “Sh*ttest” Tourist Attraction Has Been Named

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Australia’s Biggest “Sh*ttest” Tourist Attraction Has Been Named

    Australia’s Biggest “Sh*ttest” Tourist Attraction Has Been Named

    Finally, the question nobody asked has been answered: What is Australia’s “shittest big thing”?
    You Can Stay In This Ibiza Hotel For Free – But There’s One Small Catch

    You Can Stay In This Ibiza Hotel For Free – But There’s One Small Catch

    Amazing news, you can now stay in Ibiza for free! There’s just one small detail you should know before booking.
    Cold, Wet Weather in Sydney Encourages Rats to Infest Houses

    Cold, Wet Weather in Sydney Encourages Rats to Infest Houses

    Just when we thought it couldn’t get much worse for soggy old Sydney, the rats have joined the equation.
    Woman Slammed After Calling Police To Remove “Massive” Spider From Her House

    Woman Slammed After Calling Police To Remove “Massive” Spider From Her House

    A woman in the UK has been slammed online after she rang police demanding they get rid of a spider from her home.
    South Australia Law Change Makes It Easier To Use Own Container For Take Away Food

    South Australia Law Change Makes It Easier To Use Own Container For Take Away Food

    South Australia is changing its laws to make it easier for customers to use their own containers to take away food.