Anthony Albanese’s Weird Pizza Choice Revealed

The Prime Minister, who is of Italian heritage, was snapped eating a chicken, avocado and BBQ sauce pizza on Tuesday.

David Prestipino, who works for the radio station, tweeted the image, joking Albanese was “showing off his diplomacy skills”.

“Showing off his diplomacy skills, @AlboMP went the chicken and avocado with BBQ sauce @6PR,” the tweet said.

The Prime Minister has headed back to NSW to tour flood-affected areas on Wednesday after being criticised for his trip to Ukraine during the emergency.

“Apparently, that should have been dismissed. There is a war going on that has implications for Australia,” he said on Wednesday.

“I was fulfilling a responsibility I believe I had of travelling to Ukraine … To compare that with a holiday I just find beyond contempt.”