Anthony Albanese Urges Australians To Find New Way Forward After Voice To Parliament Is Defeated

Though votes continue to be tallied, at the time of writing, 39.6% of Australians have voted yes, while 60.4% have voted no.

The no vote won every state and territory except for the Australian Capital Territory.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese conceded on Sunday that The Voice was always going to be a hard sell without support from the Coalition.

"The truth is, no referendum has succeeded without bipartisan support. None," Albanese said.

"We promised to accept the graceful invitation of the first Australians to put this to the Australian people," he continued.

"We did that with integrity and principle, but we were not successful. And we respect that outcome."

Linda Burney, Minister for Indigenous Australians, told First Nations people to feel proud and to look forward to the future.

"But be proud of who you are. Be proud of your identity. Be proud of the 65,000 years of history and culture that you are part of and your rightful place in this country," she said.

"We will carry on, and we will move forward, and we will thrive."

"This is not the end of reconciliation, and in the months ahead, I will have more to say about our government's renewed commitment to closing the gap, because we all agree we need better outcomes for First Nations people."

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton condemned the vote, claiming it had divided Australia and again called for auditing of spending on Indigenous programs.

"This is the referendum that Australia did not need to have, the proposal and the process should have been designed to unite Australians, not to divide us."

"What we've seen tonight is Australians, literally in their millions, reject the prime minister's divisive referendum," Dutton said.

Many from the Yes Camp say they'll process the result with a week-long period of mourning, before once again setting about improving the lives of First Nations people.

Jade Appo-Ritchie spoke to 10 News First before beginning the week-long blackout, saying it's hard to understand why people voted no.

"It's a hard conversation to have with aboriginal children - to say whilst many want a better future for them, there are still some people who said no and I won't understand that," she said.

"After writing no, did they leave and say thank goodness I stopped progress, thank goodness I stopped those gaps of disadvantage being closed, thank goodness I have made life that bit harder for people I will never meet - you have to wonder what's going through their heads."