Anthony Albanese To Announce Date For Voice Referendum Next Week

It’s expected that October 14 will be the date when Australians head to the polls to decide on enshrining an Indigenous voice in the constitution.

Albanese will reveal the date in Adelaide next week.

If the date is October 14, the announcement will start Albanese’s six-week campaign for constitutional change.

Albanese said the referendum would be a chance for Australia to make significant and meaningful changes.

"Very soon, our nation will have a once-in-a-generation chance to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in our constitution - and make a positive difference to their lives with a voice," Albanese said in a statement.

"To celebrate our shared history and build a better-shared future. Nothing to lose, everything to gain.

"Next week, the date will be announced. I will be campaigning for constitutional recognition. Because if not now, when."

The announcement of the referendum date in South Australia comes after the ‘yes’ camp launched its campaign in the state this year.

The 1967 referendum that allowed Indigenous people to be counted in the census was also launched in South Australia.

The Indigenous voice poll will be the first referendum held in Australia since 1999 when Australia voted on whether it should become a republic.

"Every Australian will get a say in this," Albanese said.

"Every Australian will have the opportunity to vote 'yes' for a practical, positive difference in people's lives."

With AAP.