The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Anthony Albanese Supports Call For Julian Assange's Release

Anthony Albanese Supports Call For Julian Assange's Release

Anthony Albanese has supported a vote calling on the U.K. and the U.S. to release Julian Assange.

The Prime Minister and his cabinet ministers were among those to back a successful parliamentary motion introduced by Independent MP Andrew Wilkie.

It comes at a crucial time for the WikiLeaks founder, who's about to make a last-ditch appeal to avoid extradition to the United States.

Julian’s brother Gabriel Shipton told The Project that the motion was a “levelling up” of the government’s rhetoric.

“Having the whole government get behind it as well as the cross bench, two thirds of the house anyway, get behind it, I think is significant and it will be heard overseas,” Shipton said.

“I think it also gives the Prime Minister and our diplomats a real push when they are talking to their counterparts in the United States particularly, that they can say ‘it’s not just the Australian people, but the whole Australian parliament, the whole cabinet have given us a mandate to act now to bring Julian home.’”

Airbnb Hosts Cancel And Relist Swifties' Accommodation Days Before Eras Show
NEXT STORY

Airbnb Hosts Cancel And Relist Swifties' Accommodation Days Before Eras Show

Advertisement

Related Articles

Airbnb Hosts Cancel And Relist Swifties' Accommodation Days Before Eras Show

Airbnb Hosts Cancel And Relist Swifties' Accommodation Days Before Eras Show

Die-hard fans travelling from interstate to see Taylor Swift in Melbourne have been left in the lurch after finding their Airbnb bookings cancelled just days before the concert, only to be relisted for even more cash.
Parents Divided Over The Tooth Fairy Giving Kids $100 A Tooth

Parents Divided Over The Tooth Fairy Giving Kids $100 A Tooth

It turns out the Tooth Fairy is also a victim of inflation after a debate was sparked online after some parents admitted that the “Tooth Fairy” gave their children up to $100 a tooth.
Lotto Winner Nearly Lost $2.8 Million After Putting Ticket Through The Wash

Lotto Winner Nearly Lost $2.8 Million After Putting Ticket Through The Wash

A Western Australian man nearly made the mistake of his life after he put his winning $2.8 million lottery ticket in the wash.
Flight Turned Around After Maggots Fall From The Overhead Compartment Onto Passengers’ Heads

Flight Turned Around After Maggots Fall From The Overhead Compartment Onto Passengers’ Heads

For those who think delays, middle seats or no vegetarian options are the worst things about flying, spare a thought for the travellers who had their flight return to Amsterdam after maggots started falling from the overhead.
Chris Hemsworth Shares ‘How Babies Are Made In Australia’ In Cheeky Valentine’s Video

Chris Hemsworth Shares ‘How Babies Are Made In Australia’ In Cheeky Valentine’s Video

Chris Hemsworth has shared a cheeky Valentine’s Day message with his fans on Instagram, posting a creative video of frolicking underwater with his wife Elsa Pataky.