Anthony Albanese Supports Call For Julian Assange's Release

The Prime Minister and his cabinet ministers were among those to back a successful parliamentary motion introduced by Independent MP Andrew Wilkie.

It comes at a crucial time for the WikiLeaks founder, who's about to make a last-ditch appeal to avoid extradition to the United States.

Julian’s brother Gabriel Shipton told The Project that the motion was a “levelling up” of the government’s rhetoric.

“Having the whole government get behind it as well as the cross bench, two thirds of the house anyway, get behind it, I think is significant and it will be heard overseas,” Shipton said.

“I think it also gives the Prime Minister and our diplomats a real push when they are talking to their counterparts in the United States particularly, that they can say ‘it’s not just the Australian people, but the whole Australian parliament, the whole cabinet have given us a mandate to act now to bring Julian home.’”