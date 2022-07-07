Anthony Albanese States Fourth Boosters Are A ‘Matter Of Urgency’ As ATAGI Approves Extra Shot For Over 30s

COVID-19 infection rates have risen to the highest level in Australia since February, resulting in calls for a fourth booster and the consideration of mandatory masks in some parts of the country.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group (ATAGI) will recommend the fourth jab to anyone over the age of 50 and allow anyone over the age of 30 to get the second booster if they wish to, The Australian has confirmed.

Health authorities warn of "third Omicron wave" this year, with ATAGI approving the optional booster for over 30s.

Mr Albanese says the pandemic "isn't over" and encouraged eligible Australians to get their booster shot as more than 3,700 Australians are currently in hospital with COVID-19, the most since February.

"The pandemic isn't over, so my view is that [Australia] will inevitably follow what has occurred in other parts of the world and roll out a further booster shot," Mr Albanese told reporters on Wednesday.

"I'd encourage people who haven't had their booster shots to go out there if they're eligible and do it as a matter of urgency." he said.