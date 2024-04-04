The Project

Anthony Albanese Slams Israel's Explanation Over Aid Worker Deaths

Anthony Albanese has expressed the nation's anger at the killing of an Australian aid worker in Gaza to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, demanding full transparency and accountability over the death.

Zomi Frankcom, 43, who has been remembered as selfless and courageous, was among seven charity workers killed in an Israeli air strike while delivering food to Palestinians.

Mr Albanese spoke with Israel's leader on Wednesday morning.

"I expressed Australia's anger and concern at the death of Zomi Frankcom," he told reporters.

The prime minister said Mr Netanyahu committed to "full transparency" and a thorough investigation.

"The Israeli government has accepted responsibility for this and Prime Minister Netanyahu conveyed his condolences to the family of Zomi Frankcom and to Australia as a result of this tragedy," Mr Albanese said.

The prime minister deflected questions about whether he was considering expelling Israel's ambassador to Australia.

Asked about potential consequences if the investigation was deemed unsatisfactory, he did not provide a direct response.

