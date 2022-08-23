The Project

Anthony Albanese Skulls Beer At Gang Of Youth Concert To Applauding Audience

Our music-loving PM, Anthony Albanese, has been met with a standing ovation and applause at a Gang Of Youths concert in Sydney as he slung back a pint of beer.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is not known as a big drinker, however, he is known to be a big music lover.

Monday night saw the PM attend a Gang Of Youths concert in Sydney with his partner Jodie Haydon and Labor frontbencher Tony Burke.

The PM was ‘egged on’ by the crowd when he was spotted, with the concert-goers cheering for Albanese to skull his beer, which he did.

The crowd applauded, with many offering a standing ovation for the PM as he raised his empty cup.

Twitter was flooded with clips from different angles, and many chimed in, stating“Lol, love him.''

“How awesome, love Albo” one Twitter user wrote.

“Just two mates at a gig, having a beer” one user added.

“Don’t think the former PM ever went near a theatre” another said.

