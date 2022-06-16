Anthony Albanese Signs New Emissions Reduction Target For 2030

Australia will reduce its emissions by 43 per cent by 2030, increasing it from the 26 to 28 per cent targeted by the previous government.

The updated target has been submitted to the UN, with Albanese writing to the executive secretary, Patricia Espinosa, to convey Australia's new stance under the Paris agreement.

The signing took place in Canberra on Thursday morning, alongside Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen and industry stakeholders, including business groups, trade unions and energy advocates.

Albanese said the update would provide certainty and point the country in the right direction.

"What today demonstrated ... is an opportunity that Australia has to end the climate wars, an opportunity for solutions, not arguments," he told reporters.

"It's all about the short-term capital investment that's required, but then you get the long-term benefit because the cheaper, cleaner energy flows well into the future, and that's what sets Australia up for the future."

The update to the submission comes ahead of the next UN climate summit in Egypt in November.With AAP.