Anthony Albanese Rejects Calls To Change Australia Day

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has rejected calls to change Australia Day, saying the government has no plans to shift it to another date, focusing instead of constitutional recognition.

Instead, the prime minster's priority is to bring the nation together and to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the constitution, he told Seven's Sunrise on Friday.

"No, we have no plans to change Australia Day," he said.

The City of Melbourne flagged it will consider advocating to the federal government to change Australia Day at a council meeting next week.

A survey of more than 1600 local residents and businesses found nearly 60 per cent of respondents wanted to see Australia Day celebrated on a different date, the council said.

The five traditional owner organisations that make up the Eastern Kulin nation also unanimously supported changing the date. 

If the council endorses the vote, it would commit to still issuing permits for Australia Day activities by the state government and other organisations.

It would also support activities that acknowledged the First Nations perspectives of January 26, and citizenship ceremonies would continue to be held. 

Mr Albanese on Friday urged the Melbourne council to shift its focus.

"I know the Lord Mayor (Sally Capp) there, she is a terrific person," he said.

"I'd say let's focus on recognising the fact that our nation's birth certificate should proudly recognise that we did not begin in 1788, which is what the 26th of January commemorates, it began at least 60,000 years ago with the oldest continuous civilisation on earth. 

"That should be a source of pride."

Aap With The Project

