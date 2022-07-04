The Project

Anthony Albanese Meets President Zelensky In Ukraine, Pledging $100M In Aid

Anthony Albanese made a surprise, historic visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, meeting president Zelensky for the first time in person.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese has had his first face-to-face meeting with Ukraine's president, Zelensky.

In a historic first trip by an Australian prime minister to the war-torn country, Albanese has pledged to boost military aid to Kyiv and impose further sanctions on Russian gold and several oligarchs.

Prime minister Albanese was completing a week-long stay in Europe to attend the NATO Summit in Madrid before making the surprise visit to Ukraine.

Attending the presidential palace in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, Albanese announced the additional aid support from Australia, which includes 14 more armoured personnel carriers, 20 more bushmaster vehicles and a $100 million AUD aid package.

Prime minister Albanese went on to visit the war-torn towns of Bucha and Irpin in Ukraine as well as Hostomel airport — known sites of brutal mass killings committed by Russian forces that have been examined by war crimes investigators.

Accompanied by the Governor of Kyiv Oblast, Oleksiy Kuleba, Mr Albanese appeared disturbed by the destruction.

https://twitter.com/Cheryllasimpson/status/1543533590675341312?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1543533590675341312%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.abc.net.au%2Fnews%2F2022-07-03%2Fprime-minister-anthony-albanese-in-ukraine-visits-bucha-irpin%2F101203238

