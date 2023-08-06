Anthony Albanese Makes Impassioned Plea For ‘Yes’ Vote At Garma Festival

It comes off the back of the latest polling showing falling support for an Indigenous Voice.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed his government's commitment to the upcoming referendum, referring to the “once-in-a-generation opportunity”.

“We will not deny the urgency of this moment. We will not kick the can down the road, we will not abandon substance for symbolism or retreat to platitudes at the expense of progress," he told the crowd.

Other prominent Yes campaigners took to the stage, with Noel Pearson urging the non-Indigenous attendees to get behind the Yes movement.

“At three per cent, it means we as Indigenous people can’t win the referendum. Our numbers just don’t count. It’s your 97 per cent that counts,” he said.

“The white fellas, it will fall to you. The 97 per cent to decide whether we seize this opportunity to make the place complete.”

It comes as new polling released on Sunday by News Corp Newspapers shows support for The Voice is weakening, with 56 per cent of Australians likely to vote 'No', compared to just 44 per cent who intend to vote 'Yes'.

The division between the opposing camps has grown larger following accusations the No camp is using AI generated images of Aboriginal people to persuade voters.

John Paul Janke, host of The Point on NITV and SBS, told Insiders “the No campaign have multiple social media pages. Some of them are now using AI with a Blak Indigenous character to try to look like it is an Indigenous person supporting the No campaign.”

Speaking with The Project on Sunday evening, Janke reiterated his position on the alleged AI generated images.

“It shows that there is a lot of misinformation out there and it’s up to people really to sift through that, make their own opinions and be informed ahead of that referendum day.”