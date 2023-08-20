Anthony Albanese Fails To Guess Price Of Petrol

Speaking on Sunday outside the ALP national conference, Mr Albanese was addressed by Sky News host Andrew Clennell.

“Pretty obvious during a conference speech that cost of living is front and centre for this government. I once stumped a PM over the price of petrol. Can you tell me what the price of petrol is, roughly, at the moment?”

Mr Albanese conceded that he doesn’t fill up his own car, but fuel prices were “about $1.80 last time I did.”

Petrol prices have risen rapidly across the country in recent weeks as the cost of living crisis continues, with Mr Clennell pointing out that prices are currently sitting at around $2.10 - $2.20.

The Prime Minister blamed the Russian invasion of Ukraine for the spiralling costs, claiming the government needed to continue to put pressure on inflation to help Australian’s feeling the pinch.