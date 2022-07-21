Anthony Albanese Condemns Scott Morrison’s Anti-Government Sermon Calling It “Nonsense”

Scott Morrison, the former Prime Minister of Australia visited the opening of Tennis Player, Margaret Court’s Victory Life Centre church in Perth.

During the visit he hosted a sermon where he made a number of points about the lack of trust he has in the government and world leaders.

Stating: “We don’t trust in governments. We don’t trust in the United Nations. Thank goodness.”

“We don’t trust in all of these things, fine as they might be, and as important a role as they play.

Believe me, I’ve worked in it, and they are important but as someone who’s been in it, if you are putting your faith in those things like I put my faith in the Lord, you are making a mistake. They’re earthly. They are fallible. I’m so glad we have a bigger hope.”

Speaking to ABC breakfast Albanese shared his thoughts on Morrison’s statements.

“I just thought, wow. This guy was the prime minister of Australia and had that great honour of leading the government. I found it quite astonishing”

It provides some explanation perhaps of why, in my view, he clearly didn’t lead a government that was worthy of the Australian people – he said he doesn’t believe in government.

The idea that he’s out there and pressing the United Nations button ... I’ve spent two months trying to repair our international relations and that sort of nonsense, throwaway, conspiracy line about the United Nations I think isn’t worthy of someone who led Australia.”