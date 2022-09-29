The Project

Anthony Albanese Calls For Optus To Pay For Customer's Documents Compromised In Breach

Anthony Albanese has declared Optus should be made to pay for new personal documents after the sensitive details of almost 10 million customers were stolen in a data breach.

Anthony Albanese has called for Optus to pay for replacing customers' documents compromised by the data breach.

The illegally obtained information includes passports, Medicare and driver's licence numbers, dates of birth, home addresses and information about whether a person is renting or living with parents.

The prime minister told parliament on Wednesday the hack had caused millions of Australians "stress and worry", while lashing the coalition for calling on the government to cover the costs of issuing passports. "That's not our approach; we believe that Optus should pay, not taxpayers," he said.

"When customers hand over their data to companies in Australia, they expect that it will be kept safe, and this kind of data breach should be an absolute wake-up call to corporate Australia."

Mr Albanese said Foreign Minister Penny Wong had written to the telco's chief executive about the matter.

Taking up the issue in parliament, Mr Albanese said the opposition had failed to legislate tougher privacy laws during almost a decade in power.

"That is a big difference between us and those opposite somehow attempting to to play politics," he said.

The prime minister revealed he had been briefed by the cyber security agency, the Australian Signals Directorate, on Friday and spoken with the Optus CEO on Saturday.

A review of privacy laws is ongoing.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the government had been "working around the clock" and on Monday, he had brought together Treasury, the banks and regulators to address privacy and data retention concerns.

"We want to ... make sure that if there's more that can be done by financial institutions to monitor risks and protect consumers, then that should be done," he said.

