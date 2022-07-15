The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Anthony Albanese Calls Emergency National Cabinet Meeting For Pandemic Leave Payments

Anthony Albanese Calls Emergency National Cabinet Meeting For Pandemic Leave Payments

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese agreed to a snap meeting of national cabinet to occur on Monday, to discuss the COVID winter crisis and national payments.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to face state leaders and Labor MPs who seek to overturn the decision to axe the $750-a-week self-isolation payments.

As COVID case numbers surge around Australia, unions, retail, hospitality, business groups and the opposition have called for the COVID-19 disaster payment to be reinstated

The payments, which ended on June 30, cost almost $1.9 billion since being introduced in August 2020.

The government warned that the cost of reinstating the payments amid an already overstretched budget would be difficult to fund.

“We don’t have the financial capacity to continue to fund these emergency payments forever,” 

Federal Health Minister Mark Butler said.

The federal  Acting Opposition Leader says pandemic leave payments ended by her government must be reinstated, as rising COVID-19 case numbers put pressure on the Prime Minister not to end financial supports.

Mr Albanese said the concerns would be discussed at a national cabinet meeting convened for Monday.

"We inherited these decisions, but we also inherited a trillion dollars of debt," Mr Albanese said.

As If There Weren’t Already Enough Emojis, We Are Getting Even More
NEXT STORY

As If There Weren’t Already Enough Emojis, We Are Getting Even More

Advertisement

Related Articles

As If There Weren’t Already Enough Emojis, We Are Getting Even More

As If There Weren’t Already Enough Emojis, We Are Getting Even More

Apple loves to flood our Emoji-keyboard with more and more funny faces and foods, however people online are rejoicing that there may finally be a baby pink heart emoji.
Hospitals Introduce Their Own COVID Restrictions Citing ‘Lack Of Action’ From Policy-Makers

Hospitals Introduce Their Own COVID Restrictions Citing ‘Lack Of Action’ From Policy-Makers

Hospitals are introducing their own Covid rules to tackle skyrocketing community cases, with facility leaders stating they refuse to wait around for lawmakers to act.
Pacific Island Leaders To Declare Climate Emergency, Praising Australia’s Support To Reduce Emissions

Pacific Island Leaders To Declare Climate Emergency, Praising Australia’s Support To Reduce Emissions

Pacific Island leaders are expected to declare a climate emergency, with Australia set to sign up to a joint effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Resigns After Mass Protests

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Resigns After Mass Protests

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka has resigned after fleeing to Singapore in the face of mass protests at home over his rule.
U.K. Pub Re-Opens With Rules Including No Children & No Mobile Phones

U.K. Pub Re-Opens With Rules Including No Children & No Mobile Phones

The Fox and Goose is one of 300 pubs owned by a brewery in the UK, which has very strict rules which its publicans must adhere to stay open.