Anthony Albanese Calls Emergency National Cabinet Meeting For Pandemic Leave Payments

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to face state leaders and Labor MPs who seek to overturn the decision to axe the $750-a-week self-isolation payments.

As COVID case numbers surge around Australia, unions, retail, hospitality, business groups and the opposition have called for the COVID-19 disaster payment to be reinstated

The payments, which ended on June 30, cost almost $1.9 billion since being introduced in August 2020.

The government warned that the cost of reinstating the payments amid an already overstretched budget would be difficult to fund.

“We don’t have the financial capacity to continue to fund these emergency payments forever,”

Federal Health Minister Mark Butler said.

The federal Acting Opposition Leader says pandemic leave payments ended by her government must be reinstated, as rising COVID-19 case numbers put pressure on the Prime Minister not to end financial supports.

Mr Albanese said the concerns would be discussed at a national cabinet meeting convened for Monday.

"We inherited these decisions, but we also inherited a trillion dollars of debt," Mr Albanese said.