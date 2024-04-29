Anthony Albanese Calls Emergency National Cabinet Meeting After Thousands Rally Against Violence Against Women

It comes after mass marches were held across the country on the weekend as demonstrators called on governments to do more following the deaths of at least 27 women in 2024 from male violence.

While there have been calls for the government to declare violence against women a national emergency, Albanese says more long-term targeted action is needed.

"An emergency declaration by state or territory governments kicks in immediate, one-off actions by the federal government. What we need here is not one-off actions; what we need is a concerted plan," he told ABC TV on Monday.

"This isn't something that requires a one-off action this is something that requires concerted action from all levels of government, from the media, from all levels of society to change culture because this is a scourge."

Seventeen rallies were held across Australia on the weekend including an estimated 15,000 people demonstrating in Melbourne, about 10,000 in Sydney and thousands more in Brisbane.

Among the issues to be discussed at national cabinet is whether bail laws for those accused of violence against women are adequate.

"We need to look at the full suite of policy measures that can make a practice difference here," Albanese said.

"There's a longer-term issue of culture change that we need to engage in so that people teach respect.

"It's not just women and children who will gain from that; men will gain from that as well if we have respectful relationships across our society ... but at the moment, women are feeling, quite rightly, frustrated and angry."

The federal government is two years into a 10-year national plan on domestic violence.

With AAP.