Anthony Albanese Becomes First Prime Minister To March In Sydney's Mardi Gras Parade

Tens of thousands of revellers made a riotous rainbow return to the queer community's spiritual home on Saturday night after Sydney's Mardi Gras reawakened Oxford Street for the first time since 2020.

Mr Albanese led the Rainbow Labor float with Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek and NSW Opposition Leader Chris Minns, becoming the first sitting prime minister to march in Mardi Gras.

"It's unfortunate that I am the first (prime minister to march), but this is a celebration of modern Australia. We're a diverse, inclusive Australia and that's a good thing," he said.

"People want to see that their government is inclusive and represents everyone, no matter who they love, no matter what their identity, no matter where they live.

"We need to be a country that respects everyone for who they are."

Having marched in Mardi Gras dozens of times before, the prime minister urged people to think of the original parade participants, known as the 78ers.

"Who were thrown in jail for the simple fact of who they were, because they happened to be gay or lesbian," the prime minister said.

The celebration, whose theme was Gather, Dream, Amplify, featured some Mardi Gras veterans alongside crowd-pleasing newcomers.

Dykes on Bikes and their male counterparts led the charge, delighting parade viewers as they filled the streets with diesel exhaust and queer joy.

Other Mardi Gras hits included Surf Life Saving, who wore budgie smugglers and beach towels, and DIY Rainbow's We Love Britney Spears float which blasted Baby One More Time from its back speakers.

About 12,500 marchers on 200 floats danced, sung and celebrated their way through the spiritual home of Sydney's LGBTQI community as they commemorated the parade's homecoming.

The crowd was largely well-behaved and the parade went ahead mostly without incident, NSW Police said.

Four people were arrested for offences including assaulting police, after one officer suffered a suspected broken nose during an arrest on Oxford St, and a second officer suffered grazes and a black eye during an alleged assault on the way to Moore Park.

For many parade revellers, things were just getting started, with thousands later migrating to the Mardi Gras Party at the Entertainment Quarter.

The all-night extravaganza, which ran until 8am on Sunday, had a program filled with DJs and performers dancing to every genre of party music from house to nu-disco.

Perpetual partygoers will then head to the Mardi Gras Laneway at 2pm.

The event, "the epitome of kick-ons," started as a portable speaker on a milk crate. It has since expanded to a multi-dancefloor party with an open-air stage that will host 10,000 ticketholders until 1am on Monday.

WorldPride will continue for another week before finishing with a historic march across the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Fifty thousand people dressed in their brightest colours will march across the iconic landmark in a call for global equality on Sunday morning.

WorldPride has been called Sydney's biggest event since the 2000 Olympics, and is expected to host more than half a million people across its 300 or so events.

AAP with The Project.