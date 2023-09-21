The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Anthony Albanese Announces COVID-19 Inquiry To Look At Lockdowns And Vaccines

Anthony Albanese Announces COVID-19 Inquiry To Look At Lockdowns And Vaccines

An inquiry into Australia's response to the COVID-19 pandemic will examine how the nation secured its vaccines and supported people impacted by the lockdowns.

In South Australia on Thursday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Health Minister Mark Butler announced a 12-month inquiry into the pandemic.

The three experts appointed to the panel are former  NSW Department of Health director-general Robyn Kruk, Deakin University's chair in epidemiology  Professor Catherine Bennett, and health economist Dr Angela Jackson.

A final report will be handed down by September 30 next year.

The terms of reference include the provision of vaccinations, treatments and key medical supplies to Australians, mental health support for those impacted by COVID-19 and lockdowns, financial support for individuals and businesses, and assistance for Australians abroad.

It will not probe individual state and territory decisions on lockdowns, or international programs and activities assisting foreign countries.

Mr Albanese said the inquiry needed to be "forward focused".

"We need a future made in Australia, we need to be more resilient, we need to be more prepared for this in the future, and that's precisely what this inquiry will be aimed at," he said.

Some federal opposition members have taken aim at the prime minister over whether a royal commission had been pledged.

But Mr Albanese refuted this, saying "no one promised a royal commission".

During the election campaign in May last year, Mr Albanese told reporters: "I support looking at it through a measure like a royal commission. We haven't finalised what the structure would be."

Mr Albanese said on Thursday royal commissions took longer to be completed.

Opposition health spokeswoman Anne Ruston said any review without the power to compel state and territory leaders would be a waste of time.

"It's a protection racket for the states and territories and potentially a witch hunt on the previous coalition government," she told Adelaide radio station 5AA on Thursday.

Senator Ruston said the Albanese government's ongoing response to the pandemic also needed to be investigated, including why increased numbers of older Australians were dying in aged care.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews pushed back on a suggestion from former prime minister Scott Morrison that anything less than a royal commission would be obsolete because it would be unable to compel current and former state officials to appear.

He denied Mr Albanese had potentially done him a favour, and pledged his government would co-operate with the inquiry.

"I'm not here to respond to anything that Scott Morrison says," Mr Andrews told reporters in Melbourne.

"The people of Australia have passed their judgment on him."

On the sidelines of the United Nations in New York on Thursday, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the world had learnt some "pretty awful lessons as humanity in terms of lives lost".

"We want to work with others to make sure we do better for Australia and for the world in the face of another pandemic," she said.

Senator Wong announced $100 million for the World Health Organisation to support global efforts to prevent and respond to any future pandemic.

French Tourist Becomes Talk Of Byron Bay After Asking For A Place To Stay
NEXT STORY

French Tourist Becomes Talk Of Byron Bay After Asking For A Place To Stay

Advertisement

Related Articles

French Tourist Becomes Talk Of Byron Bay After Asking For A Place To Stay

French Tourist Becomes Talk Of Byron Bay After Asking For A Place To Stay

A French tourist looking for a place to stay has become the talk of Byron Bay.
Singapore's Changi Airport Set To Become Passport Free

Singapore's Changi Airport Set To Become Passport Free

Do you ever wish it was a lot easier to travel through an airport? Well, it soon will be… but only if you are specifically travelling through Singapore's Changi airport!
New Research Shows That People Don't Really Become Adults Until Their 30s

New Research Shows That People Don't Really Become Adults Until Their 30s

Those in their 20s aren't actually adults, according to science. but that doesn't automatically guarantee full-fledged adulthood. 
Elon Musk's Neuralink Company Now Looking For Volunteers To Have Brain Chip Implanted

Elon Musk's Neuralink Company Now Looking For Volunteers To Have Brain Chip Implanted

Hold onto your frontal lobes because Elon Musk’s company Neuralink is seeking volunteers for human trials of its brain implant chips (BCI).
Kmart Releases Adorable Mini Tradie Workwear For Your Little Ones

Kmart Releases Adorable Mini Tradie Workwear For Your Little Ones

Parents are rushing to Kmart to get their hands on their new range of tradie workwear for kids.