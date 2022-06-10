The Project

Anthony Albanese And Jacinda Ardern Swap Records, Not Everyone Is Impressed

Anthony Albanese has hosted his first diplomatic visit since becoming Prime Minister and got straight into important business; swapping music records.

The New Zealand PM, Jacinda Ardern, is the first foreign leader to visit the new Prime Minister. Touching down in Sydney on Thursday, she headed straight to Kirribilli House for dinner.  

 

Both PMs have also had the title of DJ, but there are no reports on whether the dinner involved any waving of hands in the air like they just don’t care. It did, however, involve an exchange of music records. 

 

They’ll also be discussing the rise of China, climate change and other issues facing the Pacific region, but now they have some great backing tracks to do it to. 

 

Ms Ardern brought several New Zealand records for Australia’s new leader, and Mr Albanese returned the gesture. 

 

She mentioned the exchange on Instagram and posted a selfie of the two of them as well as a pic of Albo holding the records she gifted him. Albo has a beaming smile as he holds records by the likes of Aldous Harding and The Clean.  

 

Ms Ardern said, “He looks genuinely happy. In exchange, I got Powderfinger, Spiderbait and Midnight Oil”. 

 

But her fiance, Clarke Gayford, wasn’t too impressed with Mr Albanese’s choices, he commented, “Midnight Oil, Spiderbait and The Finger????!!!! What is this, 2004???”. 

 

I bet Albo is relieved he didn’t go with his first choice; The Seekers. 

2004 is a little generous though, considering Midnight Oil did their best work in the ’80s and 90’s. But also, a classic is a classic; stay out of it, Clarke! 

 

Next up, discussing  

 

Whether you think Albo’s choices were a little out of date or not, you’ve gotta admit it’s a cool thing for politicians to do. Which just proves the world is getting weirder and weirder. 

