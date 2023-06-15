Anthony Albanese All But Confirms National Public Holiday If Matildas Win The World Cup

The World Cup begins next month and will occur across Australia and New Zealand.

Albanese responded to questions from The Daily Aus after he said, in 2022, that if the Socceroos won the Men’s World Cup, there would be a day off.

“It’s up to each state and territory to designate public holidays,” Mr Albanese said on Wednesday.

“But rest assured – should the Matildas win the World Cup on home soil, I reckon there will be a race by Premiers to declare a public holiday.”

Users commented on the on The Daily Aus, saying “Give us a public holiday!” and “Let’s piss the King’s birthday off and have a Sam Kerr day!”