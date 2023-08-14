The Project

Answer To Why Public Toilet Doors Never Touch The Ground Revealed

A man has revealed the pretty logical reasons behind why public toilet doors never reach the floor.

In a TikTok, user mattypstories explained that the first purpose of the gap is to enable easy access to anyone in the stall during an emergency. 

It also makes it easier to see anyone in need of assistance.

The second reason is that it makes them much easier to clean. 

The man pointed out that public restrooms need to be cleaned regularly throughout the day due to high usage, which is much easier to do without opening and closing a door every time. 

Finally, it’s more cost effective to buy a shorter door.

Despite rising interest rates, property prices have defied gravity, and now there’s talk of record highs.
The woman at the centre of a suspected mushroom poisoning that killed three people has given a new detailed statement about what happened on the day she made the dish.
A Malaysian Airlines flight has been turned back to Sydney Airport, reportedly due to an incident with a heated passenger.
What happens when you die is one of life's great mysteries, and one of the latest wellness trends is helping people unravel this mystery.
In news that is fitting for two very online guys, the proposed fight between billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk seems to be a non-event, with the Facebook founder claiming Elon Musk “isn’t serious”.