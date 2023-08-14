Answer To Why Public Toilet Doors Never Touch The Ground Revealed

In a TikTok, user mattypstories explained that the first purpose of the gap is to enable easy access to anyone in the stall during an emergency.

It also makes it easier to see anyone in need of assistance.

The second reason is that it makes them much easier to clean.

The man pointed out that public restrooms need to be cleaned regularly throughout the day due to high usage, which is much easier to do without opening and closing a door every time.

Finally, it’s more cost effective to buy a shorter door.